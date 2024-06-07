Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team
Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team
Carlos Sainz has reportedly signed a contract with a Formula 1 team to take him into the next stage of his career.
Spanish outlet The Objective report that the contract has been signed and verified by a Madrid law firm, with an announcement set to come before the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.
However, the twist in the tale is that it's unclear which team Sainz has signed for.
Williams appear to be the team in pole position for his signature, with rumours of a move to replace Logan Sargeant at the historic team becoming louder by the day, but the Spaniard has also been linked elsewhere.
Sainz's options dwindling
Mercedes were a popular choice shortly after the departure of Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari - and thus Sainz's own departure from the Scuderia - was announced, but they appear to be leaning toward promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli from F2.
A move back to the Red Bull family was also mooted for the former Toro Rosso driver, but Sergio Perez's new contract, announced this week, has closed the door definitively on that option.
Sainz had long been linked with a move to Audi for the arrival of the German brand in 2026, likely partnering Nico Hulkenberg, but those talks appear to have gone quiet in recent weeks, leaving Williams as the most likely option.
The British team are currently eighth in the constructors' standings with just two points from eight races in 2024, but have been making some positive noises about their improvements in process after an organisational overhaul.
