close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team

Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team

Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team

Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team

Carlos Sainz has reportedly signed a contract with a Formula 1 team to take him into the next stage of his career.

Spanish outlet The Objective report that the contract has been signed and verified by a Madrid law firm, with an announcement set to come before the Spanish Grand Prix later this month.

F1 Headlines: US teenage sensation handed HUGE F1 opportunity after 'maiden test'

However, the twist in the tale is that it's unclear which team Sainz has signed for.

Williams appear to be the team in pole position for his signature, with rumours of a move to replace Logan Sargeant at the historic team becoming louder by the day, but the Spaniard has also been linked elsewhere.

Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix this year
Logan Sargeant isn't expected to continue at Williams in 2025

Sainz's options dwindling

Mercedes were a popular choice shortly after the departure of Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari - and thus Sainz's own departure from the Scuderia - was announced, but they appear to be leaning toward promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli from F2.

A move back to the Red Bull family was also mooted for the former Toro Rosso driver, but Sergio Perez's new contract, announced this week, has closed the door definitively on that option.

Sainz had long been linked with a move to Audi for the arrival of the German brand in 2026, likely partnering Nico Hulkenberg, but those talks appear to have gone quiet in recent weeks, leaving Williams as the most likely option.

The British team are currently eighth in the constructors' standings with just two points from eight races in 2024, but have been making some positive noises about their improvements in process after an organisational overhaul.

READ MORE: Mercedes star hints early F1 EXIT for Verstappen

Related

Mercedes Formula 1 Carlos Sainz Williams Logan Sargeant Spanish Grand Prix
Sainz's F1 future set to be resolved in the coming weeks as rumours intensify
Latest F1 News

Sainz's F1 future set to be resolved in the coming weeks as rumours intensify

  • June 1, 2024 01:00
Sainz set to SNUB Audi after 'advanced talks' with rival F1 team
F1 News & Gossip

Sainz set to SNUB Audi after 'advanced talks' with rival F1 team

  • May 25, 2024 15:00

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen struggles in DELAY-strewn session

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher tipped for F1 return by German icon

  • 22 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

Ferrari star showcases his music talent in remarkable Monaco GP video

  • 2 uur geleden
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian GP - What is the Wall of Champions?

  • Today 18:00
F1 News & Gossip

Sainz granted legal approval to 'sign contract' with new F1 team

  • Today 16:00
F1 Explained

Formula 1 red flags explained - When are they used?

  • Today 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x