US teenage sensation handed HUGE F1 opportunity after 'maiden test'

US Formula 2 star Jak Crawford completed his maiden test in an F1 car on Wednesday (June 5th), after clocking over 400km at Austria's Red Bull Ring.

As a member of Aston Martin's Young Driver Development Programme, the 19-year-old was granted his first-ever opportunity to test drive the team's AMR22 from two seasons ago.

Crawford has endured a somewhat frustrating start to the 2024 F2 season, as he is currently placed 11th in the driver's standings, two places ahead of Haas test driver, Oliver Bearman.

Competing for DAMS, he started the season off strongly with a second-place finish at the opening race in Bahrain, but he hasn't stood on the podium since then.

Nevertheless, the youngster is evidently well regarded by Aston Martin, who handed Crawford 'uninterrupted track time' in the AMR22 in a variety of short and long runs to further understand both the car and it's tires.

Alongside his F2 commitments, Crawford is set to feature at race weekends for Aston Martin, to observe and learn from current F1 stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

He'll also play a key role in the development of the 2024 car, by supporting race operations with frequent simulation work at the team's AMR Technology Campus.

Jak Crawford completed his maiden F1 test at the Red Bull Ring.

American Crawford will be eyeing an Aston Martin seat after his first experience driving the team's F1 car.

Crawford: It was like nothing I've driven before

Speaking after the test, Crawford said: “A big thank you to everyone at Aston Martin Aramco who has helped to make this happen and for their support at the test.

"My first day in an F1 car was a great experience and I enjoyed every lap. It was a clean and smooth day for us with no issues and we completed all the running that we wanted to.

"The main goal for me was to get up to speed and get used to the systems of the car. It was a learning process for me and in the end, it was nothing like I’ve ever driven before, especially in the high speed sections. I feel like I adapted quite well."

Robert Sattler, Aston Martin F1 Team Evolution Programme Director, added: "After a full day of running Jak has gained some valuable experience that he can take forward into his other tests in the programme.

"We know that the switch in driving style between F2 to F1 is not easy, but Jak [Crawford] adapted to the car quickly and he worked well with the team to improve as the day progressed.”

Next up for Crawford is Round Six of the 2024 F2 season, which will take place in Barcelona June 21st-23rd.

