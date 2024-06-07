A three-time Formula 1 podium finisher has offered his verdict on Mick Schumacher's chances of a return to the grid.

Son of the legendary Michael, Schumacher has been without a full-time race seat since the end of 2022 after completing two seasons with Haas.

Following his exit from the grid full-time, Schumacher has been honing his skills, balancing an F1 reserve role with Mercedes alongside driving in the FIA World Endurance Championship for the Alpine Endurance Team.

With the Alpine F1 outfit now looking for a driver for 2025 and beyond following the announcement that Esteban Ocon is set to depart the team at the end of the season, there is potentially an opportunity for Schumacher to return to the grid full-time.

Schumacher's F1 return chances

Speaking prior to the Ocon announcement, former F1 driver and three-time podium finisher Timo Glock has already made the case for Schumacher to get an Alpine drive for 2025.

The former Jordan, Jordan, Toyota and Marussia driver believes that the young German is deserving of the opportunity.

"I think there is unrest between the two," Glock said regarding the current Alpine line-up on Sky F1 Germany.

"Neither is happy with their current situation at Alpine.

"That's why there is a great opportunity for Mick. He just has to try to continue to impress with his performances in the WEC and try to keep his foot in the door and show himself.

"That's the only way he can get into a cockpit next year. I hope so for him, he deserves it."

Alpine are yet to announce a decision on Ocon's teammate Pierre Gasly's future ahead of 2025.

