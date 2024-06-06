IndyCar star suggests Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer

A racing star has opened up about his relationship with trainer Angela Cullen revealing they are more than just colleagues.

Cullen worked as Lewis Hamilton’s physio from 2016-2023, aiding him as a trainer and friend throughout his championship winning years at Mercedes.

The two announced they would be parting ways last year, however according to Hamilton the two remain friends and ‘speak most days’.

Since moving on from Hamilton, Cullen has thrown herself into extreme activities, including a solo paragliding flight, as she took some time off from the sport.

Angela Cullen has had a positive impact on Lewis Hamilton's career

Angela Cullen moved away from F1 in 2023

Who does Angela Cullen train currently?

The Kiwi currently trains IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong, who competes for Chip Ganassi Racing in the series.

Cullen frequently shares pictures of the two in the paddock on her social media, and has already had a positive impact on Armstrong’s career.

Armstrong achieved his first ever podium in IndyCar, finishing third at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The former F2 driver confirmed Cullen’s impact speaking to the Associated Press, and labelled Cullen as a ‘guiding force’, revealing she is ‘more than’ a trainer.

“We’ve been working together not that long,” Armstrong said.

Marcus Armstrong discusses the impact Cullen has had on his career

“I don’t even know how I managed races without her because she helps me to first off eliminate the distraction, because there’s so many distractions in this sport.

“And our whole goal is performance driven. If it’s not delivering performance, then we’re not going to do it.

“So she’s very much a guiding force when it comes to what we do on a daily basis,” Armstrong added.

“She’s not exactly a physio, let’s say. She’s more than that. And if it’s not delivering lap time, we’re not going to do it, plain and simple.”

