IndyCar racer involved in epic FIGHT with Andretti stars

IndyCar star Santino Ferrucci has been involved in a huge skirmish involving two Andretti Global drivers.

The fight took place in the pit lane after practice for the Detroit Grand Prix, with shoving and expletive-laden rants dominating the headlines.

The IndyCar Detroit event is part of a busy five-week period of IndyCar action which also featured the Indy500 last weekend.

While Andretti Global drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood were involved in the pit lane skirmish, it was a former Formula 1 star who has been forced to apologise after making homophobic remarks.

It has been a busy few weeks for the IndyCar series

IndyCar pit lane fight

Ferrucci worked alongside Charles Leclerc as a reserve driver with the Haas F1 team back in 2016, and gained his debut in an F1 car at the 2016 British Grand Prix, involved in a test around the Silverstone track.

The American has raced in IndyCar since 2018, after a tumultuous time in F2, where he was banned from using a statement synonymous with Donald Trump on his car, as well as being summarily fired by the Trident team, who cited behavioural issues, and non-payment of money required by contract.

During Detroit GP practice, Ferrucci became angered at Kirkwood's driving, blaming him for purposeful, unnecessary contact when the pair banged wheels after Ferrucci had already had an on-track skirmish with Herta.

This then bubbled over in the pit lane, when Ferrucci shoved Kirkwood, after the Andretti driver had said over the radio that: "Santino needs to get kicked out of the series."

During the altercation, Ferrucci fired an expletive-laden rant in the direction of Kirkwood, before calling Herta Kirkwood's “little boyfriend team-mate” in an interview.

After the incident, Ferrucci apologised for his homophobic comment launched in the direction of the Andretti stars.

“Man, I just apologise for the comments,” Ferrucci told RACER.

“I was very out of line, very out of pocket, especially in Pride Month. It’s not at all what I want to convey as myself, and I’d like to hold myself in a better light.

“With all the tensions going on, after all that stuff happened, I just let my emotions get the better of me in that interview.

“And now I just want to really apologise to the community, and to Colton and to Kyle for that.”

