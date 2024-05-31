Former Hamilton ally Cullen shares cryptic 'stand alone' post after Indy 500 agony
Former Hamilton ally Cullen shares cryptic 'stand alone' post after Indy 500 agony
Angela Cullen has posted a powerful message on social media after a disappointing weekend at the Indianapolis 500 with Marcus Armstrong.
The 49-year-old is currently Armstrong’s trainer, who races for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar series, having previously been the physio of seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.
READ MORE:Star F1 driver learns Canada GP fate amid replacement reports
Cullen proved to be an instrumental figure in Hamilton’s success when the pair first teamed up in 2016, with the Brit adding four world titles during that time.
The duo ended their professional relationship in 2023, but Hamilton has insisted that they remain good friends and has given extensive praise for the Kiwi, stating that she belongs in the world of motorsport.
How is Cullen fairing in IndyCar?
Cullen teamed up with Armstrong in March this year and has bene influential in her compatriot’s recent up-turn in form, with the 23-year-old achieving two fifth place finishes at Thermal and the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.
However, Armstrong endured a disastrous debut at the Indy500, where he suffered an engine failure and was forced out of the race after just six laps.
But Cullen did not let the result dampen her spirits as she posted on social media to reflect on the experience, insisting that the team ‘will be back’ and will learn from the weekend.
And taking to her Instagram account again, the Kiwi shared a sense of empowerment with her latest post, while also possibility hinting at a feeling of loneliness following her move from F1 to IndyCar.
Her caption read: “I stand alone.
“Not because I am alone. But because I am strong enough to stand alone.”
READ MORE: Verstappen weighing-up move to F1 rivals
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Former Hamilton ally Cullen shares cryptic 'stand alone' post after Indy 500 agony
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes evaporate as F1 rival edges closer to signing contract
- 2 uur geleden
Sainz agreement with new F1 team 'locked in' for 2025
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton's controversial F1 24 game rating sets social media ablaze
- Today 17:00
Three NEW Grand Prix destinations teased by F1 bosses
- Today 15:00
Verstappen's partner issues POWERFUL response to Diddy controversy
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul