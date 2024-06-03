Drive to Survive legend WARNS F1 team against signing huge name
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has warned an F1 team against signing a certain driver for next season.
Steiner served as Haas team principal from 2014-23, and has become somewhat of a cult figure in recent years.
His foul-mouthed rants to boss Gene Haas featured on Drive to Survive, have ensured his popularity with F1 fans.
However, his following was not enough to save him from being axed from his role at Haas, and was replaced by Ayao Komatsu for this season.
What is Steiner up to post-F1?
Since leaving Formula 1 Steiner has been sued by his former team for alleged trademark infringements in his recent book, ‘Surviving to Drive’.
The Italian refuses to stay away from the F1 paddock however, and has secured a commentary role with RTL, a German television company who broadcast F1.
Steiner has had plenty to say about the current season, even making a cheeky jibe at his former team after they were disqualified from qualifying in Monaco.
Their former boss posted a picture of a tape measure to his Instagram story, after the team were disqualified due to their rear wing exceeding the maximum 85mm.
Steiner has also commented on recent driver market rumours, including whether his former driver Mick Schumacher should compete with Alpine next season.
Asked if he would consider re-signing Schumacher if he was Alpine boss, Steiner issued a blunt warning to Famin.
“In the moment not, no. I think, as I said, you need to get the best driver you know is out of there,” the Italian said on the Red Flags Podcast.
“It’s one of these things. I think people were just showing that they are very good, and as a works team you need to do the best you can.”
Schumacher scored 12 points at Haas, all during the 2022 season, where he was also involved in a series of dramatic crashes - notably in Monaco where he split his car in half.
