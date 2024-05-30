2024 IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix - Start time, TV schedule and more

The 2024 IndyCar Series returns this weekend (Friday May 31st to Sunday June 2nd) for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The season's sixth race comes just one week after the Indy 500, which saw Team Penske's Josef Newgarden win the showpiece event for the second year in a row.

As for the IndyCar driver's standings after round five, defending champion Alex Palou leads the way with 183 points, twenty ahead of New Zealand veteran Scott Dixon who is in second.

This weekend, we head to Michigan for the Detroit Grand Prix, and here is what the next few days have in store for IndyCar fans.

Schedule of events

You can check out the Detroit Grand Prix's website for a full list of events throughout the weekend, but here's what to look out for:

Friday, May 31st IndyCar Practice - 1:50pm ET (11:50am PT) IMSA Qualifying - GTD Pro - 4:40pm ET (2:40pm PT) IMSA Qualifying - GTP - 5:05pm ET (3:05pm PT) Saturday, June 1st Indy NXT qualifying - 11:20am ET (9:20am PT) IndyCar Qualifying - 12:15pm ET (10:15am PT) IMSA race - 3:10pm ET (1:10pm PT) Sunday, June 2nd Indy NXT race - 10:30am ET (8:30am PT) IndyCar race - 12:30pm ET (10:30am PT)

TV and radio coverage

There are many different ways to follow all the action live from Detroit.

For both practice sessions, qualifying and Sunday's race, US fans can watch online at Indycarlive.com, on Peacock TV, or listen to the session on SiriusXM IndyCar Nation and IndyCar Radio.

Meanwhile, USA Network will be broadcasting the race only, with coverage starting from 12:00pm ET (10:00am PT).

The 2024 IndyCar Series got underway back in March in Florida

Romain Grosjean is driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing this season

What happened last race?

It was a dramatic and eventual Indy 500 las time out, as Team Penske's Josef Newgarden became the first driver in over twenty years to win the famous race back-to-back.

Following several early crashes, the race ultimately came down to a final lap showdown between Newgarden and McLaren star, Pato O'Ward.

Entering the last lap right behind O'Ward, Newgarden timed his move to perfection, sling-shotting his way past the Mexican to take a famous win - while 2008 winner Scott Dixon came home in third place.

2024 IndyCar Series - Driver's standings

1) Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 183 pts 2) Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) - 163 pts 3) Will Power (Team Penske) - 157 pts 4) Pato O'Ward (Arrows McLaren) - 134 pts 5) Colton Herta (Andretti) - 134 pts 6) Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) - 131 pts 7) Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) - 122 pts 8) Alexander Rossi (Arrows McLaren) - 120 9) Felix Rosenqvist (MSR) - 116 pts 10) Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti) - 115 pts

