24 Hours of Le Mans 2024: Every American driver's finishing position
The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been completed for another year but where did the American drivers finish the prestigious endurance race?
Ferrari went on to secure another famous victory after 24 gruelling hours of racing at the hands of their #50 car, completing 311 laps of the Circuit de la Sarthe in the process.
A total of 13 cars completed the line-up for American drivers with a total of 62 cars racing across three categories; Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3. However, the Hypercar category did not include an American driver in their rosters
The highest recorded lap count in the 2024 24 Hour of Le Mans race, in categories that consisted of American drivers, was LMP2’s #22 United Autosports with a total of 297 completed.
LMP2
United Autosports - #22 - Oliver Jarvis / Bijoy Garg (US) / Nolan Siegel (US): Overall 15th / In Class 1st
AO By TF - #14 - PJ Hyett (US) / Luis Deletraz / Alex Quinn: Overall 20th / In Class 6th
Panis Racing - #65 - Rodrigo Sales (US) / Mathias Beche / Scott Huffaker (US): Overall 23rd / In Class 9th
Cool Racing - #47 - Naveen Rao (US) / Matthew Bell / Frederik Vesti: Overall 24th / In Class 10th
Nielsen Racing - #24 - Fabio Scherer / David Heinemeier Hansson / Kyffin Simpson (US): Overall 25th / In Class 11th
United Autosports - #23 - Ben Keating (US) / Benjamin Hanley / Filipe Albuquerque: Overall 42nd / In Class 13th
Duqueine Team - #30 - John Falb (US) / James Allen / Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer: DNF
Crowdstrike Racing by APR - #45 - George Kurtz (US) / Colin Braun (US) / Nicky Catsburg: DNF
LMGT3
Vista AF Corse - #55 - Francis Heriau / Simon Mann (US) / Alessio Rovera: Overall 33rd / In Class 6th
Spirit of Race - #155 - Johnny Laursen / Conrad Laursen / Jordan Taylor (US): Overall 35th / In Class 8th
Inception Racing - #70 - Brendan Iribe (US) / Ollie Millroy / Frederik Schandorff: Overall 40th / In Class 13th
Proton Competition - #77 - Ryan Hardwick (US) / Zacharie Robichon / Benjamin Barker: Overall 46th / In Class 16th
Heart of Racing Team - #27 - Ian James (US) / Daniel Mancinelli / Alex Riberas: DNF
