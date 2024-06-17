close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

Drivers were accompanied by a surprise visitor during the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Just a few hours into the event, there had been many full course yellows and an array of strategies making for an exciting watch.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

This year's Le Mans has been the stage for plenty of sights we have seen before at motorsport races: back-and-forth tussles for the lead, spins, crashes, and even an Alpine retiring.

However, there was an unexpected element added to the mix when an animal managed to get loose on the track as darkness fell.

The Le Mans 24 Hours has seen a lot of yellow flags in 2024
Fernando Alonso won the 2018 and 2019 editions of Le Mans

How did a dog get on the track at Le Mans?

Animals on a racetrack are rare but not unheard of - just last week F1 drivers had to navigate Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's famous groundhogs.

At Le Mans though, it was the turn of a local dog to make an appearance, and it was spotted at marshal posts seven and 10.

It was even pictured on the broadcast running down the track with over 16 hours of the race still to go.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Though still a dangerous situation, fortunately the dog ended up on the track during what was a lengthy safety car period.

The animal was eventually cornered by marshals, though there has been no official update on its condition as the race approaches its conclusion.

With two hours to go at Le Mans, the no 50 Ferrari leads the Hypercar class, whilst the no 22 United Autosports and no 31 Team WRT lead the LM P2 and LMGT3 fields respectively.

Formula 1 also a dog on track when practice had to be paused in Bahrain in 2020 so a canine could safely be removed from the circuit.

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Related

Mercedes McLaren Fernando Alonso Hamilton
Le Mans 24 Hours 2024 Results: F1 stars on podium after dramatic race
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours 2024 Results: F1 stars on podium after dramatic race

  • Yesterday 18:00
Every F1 driver to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans
The 24 Hours of Le Mans

Every F1 driver to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans

  • June 14, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull boss hits OUT at F1 equalising rules

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull News

Red Bull TERMINATE driver's recent contract as struggles continue

  • Today 04:00
24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans 2024: Every American driver's finishing position

  • Today 03:00
24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari suffer FIVE in-race disasters at Le Mans despite WINNING

  • Today 02:00
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

  • Today 01:00
F1 News & Gossip

Marko shares DRAMATIC quandary over F1 star's future

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x