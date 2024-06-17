Le Mans 24 Hours interrupted by stray ANIMAL

Drivers were accompanied by a surprise visitor during the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Just a few hours into the event, there had been many full course yellows and an array of strategies making for an exciting watch.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

This year's Le Mans has been the stage for plenty of sights we have seen before at motorsport races: back-and-forth tussles for the lead, spins, crashes, and even an Alpine retiring.

However, there was an unexpected element added to the mix when an animal managed to get loose on the track as darkness fell.

The Le Mans 24 Hours has seen a lot of yellow flags in 2024

Fernando Alonso won the 2018 and 2019 editions of Le Mans

How did a dog get on the track at Le Mans?

Animals on a racetrack are rare but not unheard of - just last week F1 drivers had to navigate Circuit Gilles Villeneuve's famous groundhogs.

At Le Mans though, it was the turn of a local dog to make an appearance, and it was spotted at marshal posts seven and 10.

It was even pictured on the broadcast running down the track with over 16 hours of the race still to go.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

🚨🚨🚨 Dog on track at Le Mans 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/NEfyJmhk18 — Nathan Tucker (@SportWatcherPRO) June 15, 2024

Though still a dangerous situation, fortunately the dog ended up on the track during what was a lengthy safety car period.

The animal was eventually cornered by marshals, though there has been no official update on its condition as the race approaches its conclusion.

With two hours to go at Le Mans, the no 50 Ferrari leads the Hypercar class, whilst the no 22 United Autosports and no 31 Team WRT lead the LM P2 and LMGT3 fields respectively.

Formula 1 also a dog on track when practice had to be paused in Bahrain in 2020 so a canine could safely be removed from the circuit.

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Related