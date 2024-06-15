Le Mans 24 Hours: How first hour unfolded in 2024 race

With the first hour of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans completed, Ferrari AF Corse lead ahead of Porsche Penske and Cadillac Racing.

The 92nd edition of the famous race, held in the town it's named after, got underway on Saturday afternoon in France.

Porsche Penske won Hyperpole on Thursday with a 3:24.634s lap, which gave them the top spot on the grid, pipping the likes of Ferrari.

Cadillac Racing’s #3 missed out on pole by 0.182s, and ran alongside the German manufacturer in second place on the grid.

Fernando Alonso has won the race twice

The 2024 edition is well underway

How the first hour ended...

There was a relatively well-behaved start from the multi-class field, with only one key moment coming from America’s Ben Keating, who buried his United Autosport USA LMP2 car in the gravel at the first chicane.

This produced a slow zone area for a few moments before it was lifted.

Ferrari’s defending winners, in their #50 car, led the overall standings but will be hit with a 10-second penalty when they head into the pits next time around for an unsafe release in the pit lane.

Porsche’s #6 pole sitter and Cadillac’s #3 car only lost a single place in the first hour of running. Both cars were in second and third respectively on the hour mark, while Proton Competition led the LMP2 class ahead of Panis Racing and United Autosports. In the overall order, those three stand from 23rd to 25th.

Inception Racing led the LMGT3 order with a close lead over Proton Competition’s GT3 contender. JMW Motorsport completed the top three of the class. The top three LMGT3 cars were 37th, 38th and 39th overall.

