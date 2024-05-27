Antonelli suffers SETBACK in bid to replace Hamilton at Mercedes
The driver tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes has been beaten by a F1 star in Monaco.
Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, throwing F1’s driver market into chaos.
Mercedes have hinted they intend to replace Hamilton with their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli, despite his lack of experience.
Key figures within the team, Toto Wolff and James Allison, have applauded Antonelli for his skill and speed, impressed with his performances during private tests for the team.
Where does Antonelli currently race?
Antonelli currently competes for Prema in Formula 2, alongside Ferrari star Ollie Bearman.
The Brit jumped into the Scuderia at the last minute for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, achieving a P7 finish on his debut.
Bearman will be looking to win the F2 title to demonstrate why he is the best available option to F1 teams for 2025.
A seat has become available at Haas after Nico Hulkenberg announced he would be switching to Sauber/Audi for 2025, and Bearman has been tipped to replace him.
In the meantime, however, Bearman enjoyed a close battle with his team-mate Antonelli during the F2 Feature Race in Monaco.
The two Prema drivers were involved in close wheel--to-wheel action following their pit stops, with Bearman performing an inspired switchback overtake on his team-mate at the Grand Hotel hairpin.
Bearman may have come out on top on this occasion, but his tyres were up to temperature compared to Antonelli’s who were still cold hampering his ability to defend his position.
Both Bearman and Antonelli finished the Feature Race in P4 and P7 respectively, and demonstrated to F1 team’s that they are viable option for their future line-ups.
