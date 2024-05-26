close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Monaco harbour rocked by SHOCKING boat crash ahead of Grand Prix

Monaco harbour rocked by SHOCKING boat crash ahead of Grand Prix

Monaco harbour rocked by SHOCKING boat crash ahead of Grand Prix

Monaco harbour rocked by SHOCKING boat crash ahead of Grand Prix

Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix was rocked by a terrifying boat crash, which saw several boats damaged.

Monaco is known for its lavish yachts, all moored in the harbour and creating a fantastic spectacle at one of the most historic events on the Formula 1 calendar.

READ MORE: Perez out of Monaco GP after HUGE first lap crash

It's a unique spectacle that organisers at the Miami GP have tried (and failed) to replicate, with a sense of class around every corner of the principality's showpiece event.

However, after qualifying at the Monaco GP, the cost of that lavish lifestyle was clear for all to see, with a nasty collision casting a shadow over the event.

The Monaco Grand Prix is quite the spectacle
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position in Monaco

Bizarre incident at Monaco Grand Prix

A video circulating on social media showed an out-of-control speedboat zooming through the harbour, coming to a stop on the metal mooring, but only after colliding with two other boats.

More information about the crash then came through, with one onlooker suggesting that the fire service had arrived, and were checking up on a few passers-by who narrowly escaped the crash.

The offending vessel, which was not manned as it veered off into the other moored boats, was later towed away by authorities.

It's not yet known if there were any casualties from the unusual incident, but the initial video seemed to suggest all pedestrians managed to get out of the way of the onrushing boat.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief confirms feeling 'very similar' to pre-F1 DOMINANCE

Related

Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Miami GP Monaco
Monaco GP starting grid - Haas penalties shake up the order
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP starting grid - Haas penalties shake up the order

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

F1 Off the Track

Monaco harbour rocked by SHOCKING boat crash ahead of Grand Prix

  • 24 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Perez out of Monaco GP after HUGE first lap crash

  • 1 uur geleden
Indy 500

2024 Indy 500 starting grid - Can Newgarden make it two in a row?

  • 2 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP starting grid - Haas penalties shake up the order

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes chief confirms feeling 'very similar' to pre-F1 DOMINANCE

  • Today 06:00
Indy 500

Remembering CRAZIEST Indy 500 commentary ever

  • Today 04:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x