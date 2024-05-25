F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, with a Max Verstappen error leaving him down in sixth.

Leclerc finished ahead of Oscar Piastri by just over a tenth of a second, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz rounding out the top three.

World champion Verstappen hit the wall on his final run, and was not able to improve his time, in what rounded off a horrible day for Red Bull.

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix got underway following three practice sessions in which Ferrari and Leclerc dominated.

The first session of qualifying saw a Monaco surprise, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso out early, alongside another shock in Red Bull star Sergio Perez, who could only manage 18th.

The Alpine of Pierre Gasly surprisingly managed to make it into Q3, as did Alex Albon, both drivers putting in brilliant laps to give their teams a good chance of points in Sunday's race.

Lando Norris claimed a second-row start, with fellow Brit George Russell behind him in fifth.

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:10.270sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.154sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.248sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.272sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.273sec

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.297sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.351sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.588sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.678sec

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.041sec



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

15. Kevin Magnusesen [Haas]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

