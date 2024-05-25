F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole
F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, with a Max Verstappen error leaving him down in sixth.
Leclerc finished ahead of Oscar Piastri by just over a tenth of a second, with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz rounding out the top three.
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
World champion Verstappen hit the wall on his final run, and was not able to improve his time, in what rounded off a horrible day for Red Bull.
Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix got underway following three practice sessions in which Ferrari and Leclerc dominated.
The first session of qualifying saw a Monaco surprise, with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso out early, alongside another shock in Red Bull star Sergio Perez, who could only manage 18th.
The Alpine of Pierre Gasly surprisingly managed to make it into Q3, as did Alex Albon, both drivers putting in brilliant laps to give their teams a good chance of points in Sunday's race.
Lando Norris claimed a second-row start, with fellow Brit George Russell behind him in fifth.
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:10.270sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.154sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.248sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.272sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.273sec
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.297sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.351sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.588sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.678sec
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.041sec
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
15. Kevin Magnusesen [Haas]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: MAJOR Monaco Verstappen error gifts rival iconic pole
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton replacement search concludes as two drivers make final Mercedes shortlist
- 1 uur geleden
Sainz set to SNUB Audi after 'advanced talks' with rival F1 team
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Ferrari set impressive pace at expense of MOANING Verstappen
- Today 14:01
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Today - Start time, TV schedule and more
- Today 06:00
2024 Indy 500 weather forecast - will rain impact Sunday's race?
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul