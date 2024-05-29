Hamilton offers cryptic clue as to why Russell is DOMINATING F1 qualifying battle
Hamilton offers cryptic clue as to why Russell is DOMINATING F1 qualifying battle
Lewis Hamilton has hinted that favouritism is the reason for a qualifying deficit to his team-mate George Russell.
Russell has beaten Hamilton in nearly every single qualifying session in 2024, with their current head-to-head at 7-1.
READ MORE: Andretti receive F1 entry boost from US car giant: 'We welcome them'
After an impressive performance in free practice, Hamilton looked likely to beat his team-mate this time out in Monaco.
However, Russell secured a better time, and will start the grand prix in fifth with Hamilton behind in P7.
Why is Hamilton struggling in qualifying?
Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join rival team Ferrari, who claimed pole position with Charles Leclerc in Monaco.
The seven-time world champion has recently been shut out of important meetings concerning the car’s development, particularly for their 2026 when the next regulations are enforced.
After qualifying in Monaco, Hamilton cryptically hinted that favouritism at Mercedes may also be impacting his performance this season.
“Yesterday was really strong, as soon as we started qualifying, it’s like, I don’t know if it’s a turn down or something but performance comes away from my car for some reason, so it’s frustrating that we’re seventh,” Hamilton said to the media, including GPFans.
“I’ve been driving the same through yesterday and today and the car was performing pretty well, the small difference between the two cars is that George has the upgraded front wing so that created a performance difference, particularly in the high speed but for some reason as we got to qualifying, I had no more.
“I expect it now, every time I come into qualifying, I already know I’m gonna lose a couple of tenths.”
“I don’t anticipate being ahead of George in qualifying this year,” he added.
When asked by Sky why he thinks this will be the case all year, Hamilton shrugged and said ‘we’ll see’.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Red Bull rivals gain in championship after HUGE crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 insider suggests Verstappen is preparing to QUIT Red Bull
- 15 minutes ago
Hamilton offers cryptic clue as to why Russell is DOMINATING F1 qualifying battle
- 2 uur geleden
Monaco Grand Prix crash leaves Red Bull with $2.5 MILLION bill
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton issues SHARP response to Brad Pitt movie speculation
- Yesterday 21:00
2024 IndyCar Series - Detroit Grand Prix weather forecast
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 RECORD set at Monaco Grand Prix as historic first occurs
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul