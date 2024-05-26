close global

F1 Results Today: Red Bull rivals gain in championship after HUGE crash

Charles Leclerc won his home race at the Monaco Grand Prix, as a disastrous weekend for Red Bull ended with a DNF for one of their cars.

Ferrari claimed the victory through Leclerc, who made it third time lucky following two previous pole positions that didn't yield a victory around his home track.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri could not do anything to prevent Leclerc's first win since the 2022 Austrian GP, at the notoriously difficult to overtake Monaco circuit, despite spending the majority of the afternoon less than two seconds behind the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium, while world champion Max Verstappen could only finish down in sixth after a poor qualifying.

A huge pile-up of cars on lap one of the race caused a lengthy red flag delay, with chaos breaking out at both ends of the track.

Sergio Perez's car was completely destroyed in a nasty accident heading up the hill after Turn 1, and thankfully the Red Bull driver walked away unharmed.

The incident also caused both Haas cars to have to retire, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg involved in the smash.

Monaco GP Race 2024 results

The final classification from Monaco was as follows:

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +7.142sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.585sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +8.650sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +13.309sec
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +13.853sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.908sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 LAP
9. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +1 LAP
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 LAP
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2 LAPS
12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +2 LAPS
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2 LAPS
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2 LAPS
15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2 LAPS
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2 LAPS
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:14.165sec

