Perez DAMAGING Red Bull chances claims former F1 driver

A former Formula 1 driver has identified Sergio Perez as a big problem for Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

The reigning constructors' champions lead in the 2024 standings over nearest rivals, Ferrari, has shrunk to 24 points following disappointing performances in Monaco, Miami and Imola.

And, despite still holding a commanding lead in the drivers' championship, Verstappen has looked vulnerable in recent weeks after being beaten by Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris before being run close by the McLaren driver once again at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

With team-mate Perez continuing to deliver inconsistent results - in qualifying and on race days - both McLaren and Ferrari may sense there is an unexpected opportunity to put an end to Red Bull's dominance.

Christijan Albers - a former driver at Minardi - has claimed Perez poses a significant problem to Red Bull's title ambitions, suggesting he 'lacks the speed' required to be an effective back-up.

Max Verstappen now has more to think about

Are Red Bull in trouble?

Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, he said: “This is exactly what we’ve always talked about - if Red Bull is not competitive, then you simply have a problem with such a team-mate.

“He just lacks the speed and then you suddenly see that he is no longer there. Then you really have a problem.

“One driver qualifies at P1 and the other at P11. That’s not just a little bit, that’s just too much.”

