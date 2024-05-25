Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life
Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to reveal the 'best weekend of his life' ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to race in the Principality for the last time as a Mercedes driver, as he gets set to embark on a new challenge with Ferrari next year.
Hamilton will be eager to turn his fortunes around after enduring an underwhelming campaign in which he has failed to finish higher than sixth at any of the opening seven races.
Sitting in the unfamiliar position of eighth on the drivers' standings - with team-mate George Russell just one place better off - the Brit has been vocal in his criticism of the team's performance throughout the season.
Despite his recent struggles at the iconic street circuit, the former McLaren star can take inspiration from the fact that he has tasted victory at the the track on three occasions, the last of which coming in 2019.
Before going on to establish himself as one of the sport's greatest-ever drivers, Hamilton also enjoyed success in Monaco while racing in F3.
In a touching social media post, the 39-year-old reflected on that special weekend back in 2005, admitting it was 'amazing' feeling to make his return.
He said: "Monaco always takes me back. I raced here for the first time when I was 19, in Formula 3, and I couldn’t believe I was finally here.
"Had the best weekend of my life, too. Won my race and went on the F1 grid.
"It’s amazing to still be here and I don’t take it lightly. Every time we race here I think about that 19-year-old."
