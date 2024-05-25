close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life

Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life

Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life

Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life

Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to reveal the 'best weekend of his life' ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is set to race in the Principality for the last time as a Mercedes driver, as he gets set to embark on a new challenge with Ferrari next year.

READ MORE: Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

Hamilton will be eager to turn his fortunes around after enduring an underwhelming campaign in which he has failed to finish higher than sixth at any of the opening seven races.

Sitting in the unfamiliar position of eighth on the drivers' standings - with team-mate George Russell just one place better off - the Brit has been vocal in his criticism of the team's performance throughout the season.

Despite his recent struggles at the iconic street circuit, the former McLaren star can take inspiration from the fact that he has tasted victory at the the track on three occasions, the last of which coming in 2019.

Before going on to establish himself as one of the sport's greatest-ever drivers, Hamilton also enjoyed success in Monaco while racing in F3.

In a touching social media post, the 39-year-old reflected on that special weekend back in 2005, admitting it was 'amazing' feeling to make his return.

He said: "Monaco always takes me back. I raced here for the first time when I was 19, in Formula 3, and I couldn’t believe I was finally here.

"Had the best weekend of my life, too. Won my race and went on the F1 grid.

"It’s amazing to still be here and I don’t take it lightly. Every time we race here I think about that 19-year-old."

READ MORE: RB star admits key learnings after SWEARING at team

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes McLaren Monaco Grand Prix
Ricciardo teases 'awesome' Monaco GP chances after confidence claim
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo teases 'awesome' Monaco GP chances after confidence claim

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton RETURNS to the front
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton RETURNS to the front

  • Yesterday 18:17

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 legend explains why the Monaco Grand Prix is 'torture'

  • 26 minutes ago
Indy 500

How to watch the 2024 Indy 500 - Start time, US TV schedule and more

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton reflects on Monaco GP that was the 'best weekend' of his life

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Norris in classic sports car nightmare after Monaco BREAKDOWN

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo teases 'awesome' Monaco GP chances after confidence claim

  • Yesterday 20:00
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix practice times as Hamilton RETURNS to the front

  • Yesterday 18:17
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x