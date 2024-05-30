FIA inaction labelled 'not acceptable' by frustrated F1 star

Lando Norris has lashed out at Formula 1's governing body over its failure to address an issue which surfaced at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The McLaren star continued his impressive run of results, coming home in fourth spot behind Carlos Sainz, team-mate Oscar Piastri, and race-winner Charles Leclerc.

It was another strong performance from the Brit, whose stock continues to rise after claiming his maiden win at the Miami Grand Prix before pushing Max Verstappen close as he chased a follow-up victory in Imola.

The 24-year-old, however, has claimed an issue which surfaced in Monaco could have severely hampered his chances of scoring points over the weekend.

Norris was among a number of drivers, including Leclerc and Sergio Perez, who were inconvenienced by stickers coming off the barriers and latching on to their cars during Saturday's qualifying session.

The McLaren driver has now hit out at the FIA for failing to deal with the problem, insisting that the lack of action was 'not acceptable'.

"I had to pit to get it off," he said, as reported in the Daily Express. "It just shouldn't happen in Formula 1.

"It's a bit silly in my opinion, we said it would happen yesterday and they said they were going to fix it but obviously it wasn't fixed.

"It's a shame that you have to get lucky, I was lucky that I had enough time [to remove the sticker] otherwise it would have ruined my qualifying and my whole weekend.

"They need to come up with a better solution than just stickers because of course we are touching the wall and all this stuff, but it's not acceptable that this can ruin your whole weekend."

