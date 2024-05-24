close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

Lewis Hamilton has once again proved he is one of Formula 1's most stylish drivers as he arrived at his 'home' Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is in Monaco this weekend ahead of the glamorous showpiece event in the Principality, as he looks for an upturn in form.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing campaign so far with Mercedes, failing to achieve a podium finish in any of the opening seven races.

The Brit hasn't been shy in sharing his frustrations this season, and finds himself down in eighth - one place above team-mate George Russell - in the drivers' standings.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

Monaco resident dips into wardrobe

Given Hamilton resides in Monte Carlo, he will be hoping that a return to his 'home' Grand Prix in Monaco can offer a change in fortunes, despite team boss Toto Wolff admitting he expects his drivers to be up against it.

Though the track hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the former McLaren driver in recent seasons, but he has claimed victory three times at the iconic circuit.

This will be the last opportunity for Hamilton to score points for Mercedes on the streets of Monaco after agreeing a shock switch to F1 rivals Ferrari next season.

Despite his ongoing struggles on-track, Hamilton appeared relaxed sporting a blue cardigan as he arrived at the paddock on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 McLaren Toto Wolff Monaco
Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP
Latest F1 News

Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP

  • Today 03:00
Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival
Latest F1 News

Verstappen uninjured after CLUMSY fall in battle with F1 rival

  • Today 00:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

RB star admits key learnings after SWEARING at team

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Norris teases brilliant McLaren tribute in Monaco

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton kills style game in Monaco Grand Prix entrance

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Horner wary of DOUBLE threat to Red Bull at Monaco GP

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Newey reveals new interest OUTSIDE Formula 1

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Christian and Geri Horner in BIG personal win despite protests

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x