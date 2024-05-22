Iconic European track at 'risk' of being AXED as F1 interest in the US swells

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed more than one iconic F1 circuit could be at risk as the calendar continues to grow.

The sport has expanded its audience since Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, leading to an increased interest from venues and teams’ to join F1.

Both Andretti and Rodin Carlin made bids to join the grid this year, each being rejected, although Andretti still aims to enter by 2028.

More successfully, new cities have added their name to the F1 calendar with Las Vegas, Miami and Madrid, in 2026, all making their way onto the calendar.

Andretti had their bid rejected by Formula 1 earlier in the year

F1 has increased its presence in the US with the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Are F1's legendary circuits under threat?

However, as more cities are added, the calendar continues to swell, struggling to accommodate venues both old and new.

The 2024 season sees 24 races take place, a number that has received complaints from drivers, including reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Hallmarks of the F1 calendar, such as Silverstone and Spa, have been under pressure in recent years, as prospective entries have threatened their existence.

With the likes of Chicago and Thailand also interested in hosting a grand prix, changes to the calendar will have to be made in order for them to become a possibility.

Two iconic venues could be under threat, with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealing it has become increasingly difficult to envision two Italian races on the calendar.

According to Corriere Della Sera, Domenicali has admitted that having a grand prix in Monza and Imola is possible but will be difficult.

Stefano Domenicali reveals the difficulties of hosting two Italian GP's

“There is a queue to host F1, because more and more countries, in Asia, in the USA but also in Europe, are asking to enter and we will be forced to make choices,” he said.

“If today there is no desire to invest in the long term, if there is not a change of pace on the infrastructures and on the sidelines for the fans, some countries risk losing the GP.

“Today F1 is more important than the football World Cup. Italy is a central part of the calendar and there is no discussion, but soon we will need to address together the quantity of resources, not only economic, to invest for the future of Monza, and possibly Imola."

