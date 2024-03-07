Stefano Domenicali: F1 boss' journey from paddock kid to sport supremo

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali boasts a rich history within the sport, from his early days at Ferrari to his new role shepherding the whole sport.

Domenicali is a name synonymous with F1. The Italian boasts a career path that's as impressive as it is steeped in the world of motorsport. Having taken the helm of F1 in 2021, Domenicali brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously held leadership positions at some of the most prestigious brands in the automotive industry.

But before the glitz and glamour of F1's top job, Domenicali's journey began with a childhood passion for motorsport. Now, let's explore his fascinating story.

Early life

Born in Imola, Italy, on May 11, 1965, Domenicali's connection to motorsport goes back to his childhood days. As a child, he was a regular fixture at the legendary Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, spending his weekends helping out in the paddock and media centre.

This firsthand experience with the world of motor racing ignited a passion that would define his professional career. Following this passion, Domenicali pursued a degree in business administration from the University of Bologna, graduating in 1991. However, the allure of the racetrack proved too strong, leading him straight into the world of F1.

A career steeped in motorsport

Domenicali didn't waste any time putting his education to use. In 1991, the very year he graduated, he joined Ferrari, taking care of business and corporate tax. His passion for racing wasn't sidelined, though. He also took on the role of race director at the Autodromo del Mugello, one of Italy's classic circuits.

Domenicali's talents weren't limited to finance. In 1995, he transitioned to Ferrari's sporting department, leading their personnel team. He also displayed a knack for sponsorships before earning a promotion to team manager in late 1996.

After a short period handling logistics, Domenicali's career trajectory continued upward. He became the sporting director in 2002 before earning the role of director of the Ferrari F1 team, taking the reins from the legendary Jean Todt.

He then became the Ferrari team principal in 2008, where he won a total of 14 titles in the constructors' and drivers' championships. He was named one of "The Men of the Year 2012" by Top Gear magazine, and in April 2014, he resigned as Ferrari team principal.

Following his departure from Ferrari, Domenicali continued to make his mark in the automotive world. He joined Audi in October 2014 while also leading the FIA's Single-Seater Commission. In 2016, he took the helm at Automobili Lamborghini, serving as CEO until 2020.

Domenicali's return to F1 came in 2020, when he was announced as the successor to Chase Carey as CEO of Formula One Group, officially taking the reins from the 2021 season and becoming only the third CEO of the sport in its history.

Stefano Domenicali's family

Stefano Domenicali finds strong support at home. His wife, Silvia, has been a constant presence by his side since their marriage in 2011. Together, they are raising their two children, Martino and Viola.

