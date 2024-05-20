F1 Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 final classification with all penalties applied
After a long day at Imola, the final classification for the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is finally in the books.
Max Verstappen has officially held onto his win - although it was a close run thing, finishing one track limits infringement from a five-second penalty - with no retrospective penalties being handed out to any driver.
Alex Albon has been confirmed as the only unclassified driver after his 51st lap departure from proceedings, while the bonus point for fastest lap of the race did indeed go to George Russell, whose Mercedes team pitted him late on.
That extra point leaves Mercedes 'only' 60 points behind McLaren in third in the constructors' championship, and means that Russell's lead over team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings sits at nine points.
Emilia Romagna GP Race 2024 results
The final classification from Imola was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.725sec
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +7.916sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +14.132sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +22.325sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +35.104sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +47.154sec
8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing] - +54.776sec
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +79.556sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 lap
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1 lap
13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap
17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 lap
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap
19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1 lap
20. Alexander Albon [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap
George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:18.589sec
