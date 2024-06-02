F1 star reveals KEY reason for signing new contract

As the 2025 grid begins to take shape an F1 driver has opened up his reasons for penning a new contract.

Since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be moving to Ferrari next year, the dominoes have been falling ever since and many drivers have been linked with big moves

Since then, rumours regarding who will replace him at Mercedes, and where Carlos Sainz will end up on the grid have dominated headlines.

More pieces of the puzzle have begun to assemble with Fernando Alonso extending his contract with Aston Martin, and Nico Hulkenberg signing a multi-year contract with Sauber/Audi.

Fernando Alonso announced he will remain with Aston Martin

Nico Hulkenberg will leave Haas at the end of 2024 for Sauber/Audi

Who will replace Hamilton at Mercedes?

Mercedes are yet to announce who will replace Hamilton for 2025, with a variety of talented drivers to choose from.

Carlos Sainz initially seemed like the most sensible option, however, the team’s interest in their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli has threatened his opportunity.

Alexander Albon was also an option for Mercedes, but recently announced a contract extension with Williams until at least 2027.

When asked if he needed recognition from Williams to resign for the team, Albon revealed it as a motivating factor for the decision.

“It is. It’s an important part of why I signed with the team… in terms of the belief they have in me,” he said to media including GPFans USA.

Alex Albon discusses Williams contract extenstion

“I feel like, I've talked about this a few times already, but that journey we are on, they do truly believe in me the feedback that I give and the performances.

“I enjoy working here I feel like even the development areas its I enjoy that part of the sport the business…it's exciting.

“It’s just a nice place to be, when we announced it internally in the factory it was a lovely reception to the news.”

“It’s a family based team and you really get that feeling when you race there.”

