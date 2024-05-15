American F1 star reveals 'talks' with team after wonderkid is linked with his seat
Speculation is mounting over the immediate future of several Formula One drivers who have so far failed to deliver results in 2024.
With a number of the sport's top talents struggling to find form over the opening six races, team principals are deliberating over the best course of action to take in order to turn their fortunes around.
That, of course, includes examining whether their current driver lineup is fit for purpose.
Five drivers on the grid have yet to score a single point in 2024, including experienced stars such as Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas, while the likes of eight-time race-winner Daniel Ricciardo has been the subject of constant scrutiny as a result of a series of below-par displays.
Pressure mountingOne driver under increasing pressure to hold onto his seat has now spoken out on rumours that he is set to be replaced.
Williams' Logan Sargeant has endured a challenging start to his campaign, failing to score a single point for his team. His misery was compounded at the recent Miami Grand Prix, failing to finish the race, much to the disappointment of his home fans.
With young star Andrea Kimi Antonelli - widely tipped as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - waiting in the wings, the pressure has been ramped up on the American ahead of this weekend's race in Imola.
"I'm just doing my job the best I can," said the 23-year-old. "If I look since Australia, I feel like it's been going relatively well, from a pace front.
"In Japan I was getting almost everything out of it. Of course China was disappointing, but again [in Miami] I felt like I did a good job."
He added: "I wouldn't say [there have been discussions]. I talked to James [Vowles, team principal] internally. I talked to my managers. That's all internal talk, I'm not gonna say anything."
