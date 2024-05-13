F1 team urged to replace under pressure driver with Schumacher in HUGE twist

The Schumacher name could return to F1 following the struggles of a current driver on the grid.

Whilst some drivers have impressed thus far in 2024, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris taking the only two race wins outside of Red Bull’s, other F1 drivers’ futures may be in jeopardy.

Daniel Ricciardo has suffered a dip in performance since his return to the sport with RB, outperformed by teammate Yuki Tsunoda consistently this season.

In contrast Tsunoda has achieved top ten finishes across the season, and helped acquire most of RB’s points.

Could Mick Schumacher return to F1?

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to compete with teammate Tsunoda

Who could Schumacher replace?

Additionally, Logan Sargeant has struggled at Williams with a dramatic crash in Japan and being replaced by Alex Albon when he damaged his chassis in Australia.

Reports indicate that Williams have applied for a super licence for Kimi Andrea Antonelli despite the driver being 17 and ineligible for one until he turns 18.

However, a new name has been thrown into contention for a potential Williams seat if Sargeant is ousted from the team.

Former F1 driver and uncle to Mick Schumacher, has thrown his name in the ring as a potential candidate.

“It’s clear that Sargeant is overwhelmed. That’s how it is,” Schumacher said via Formula1.de’s YouTube channel.

“He makes a lot of mistakes and you can tell by looking at him, even previously in China where he spun again, the body language says it all.

Logan Sargeant has struggled so far this season

“I think he and the team would do themselves a favour if they can somehow find a solution.”

“I do believe that Mick has the potential and deserves a place compared to some others who are currently driving in Formula 1,” he added.

