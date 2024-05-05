close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo penalty adds to disastrous Miami qualifying

Ricciardo penalty adds to disastrous Miami qualifying

Ricciardo penalty adds to disastrous Miami qualifying

Ricciardo penalty adds to disastrous Miami qualifying

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to get out of Q1 during Miami Grand Prix qualifying.

After a three-place grid penalty earned from the Chinese GP for breaching safety car rules, the Australian will start Sunday's race down in last barring any penalties, following a poor qualifying performance that saw him only able to put his RB car in 18th.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Yuki Tsunoda, however, made it into Q3 ahead of both Aston Martins, once again outqualifying his much more experienced team-mate.

It was despite an impressive sprint performance for Ricciardo, where he qualified and finished in fourth ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to take home some crucial points.

READ MORE: Hamilton handed HUGE penalty after chaotic Miami race

Daniel Ricciardo has been outperformed by Yuki Tsunoda
Ricciardo failed to make it out of Q1

Mixed fortunes for Ricciardo in Miami

Ricciardo has been under immense pressure to keep his seat in the sport of late, with a disappointing start to the season being added to the fact that his contract runs out at the end of 2024.

The Australian had been touted to take Sergio Perez's seat at his old Red Bull team before the season started, but those hopes seem to be fading rapidly, particularly with this latest qualifying disaster, where Ricciardo appeared out of sorts and unable to piece a lap together.

The sprint race was a much-needed result for the RB driver, who has been eclipsed by Tsunoda in most sessions so far this season.

READ MORE: Latest Miami Grand Prix weather forecast: Temperature, rain and humidity

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Hamilton slow again as Verstappen takes pole
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Hamilton slow again as Verstappen takes pole

  • 2 uur geleden
FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision
Miami Grand Prix

FIA investigating Norris following disastrous Miami collision

  • Yesterday 20:15

Latest News

Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Hamilton slow again as Verstappen takes pole

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP

  • 17 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami GP

Ricciardo penalty adds to disastrous Miami qualifying

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times as Hamilton ROBBED of points and Ricciardo stars

  • Yesterday 18:50
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Insider makes BIG claim about F1 Academy

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x