Sky F1 star reveals HILARIOUS fake Starbucks name

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz produced another golden moment following the Sprint race in Miami.

Max Verstappen came out on top in Saturday’s Sprint with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finishing second and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez locking out the podium.

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo produced his best result of the season with fourth in what was a race that was filled with controversy, after a first lap crash involving Lewis Hamilton, both Aston Martins and Lando Norris.

And during Ted’s Notebook for the Sprint, Kravitz shared his hilarious antics at Starbucks while ordering a coffee in the paddock.

Kravitz hilarious Starbucks name

The pundit was at local coffee stall Cien Fuegos when he revealed that he uses the name of one of his Sky Sports colleagues when ordering at Starbucks.

“What you do here, is you go and ask for your coffee, and you give your name,” he said.

“So, like in a Starbucks, when you’re tempted to give a false name, I tend to either say my name is Mr Frisk, or Simon Lazenby. In fact, I did order a coffee a while ago. Have you got the one for Ted waiting?”

It turns out that Kravitz had forgotten about his coffee as he was live on air, as the Cien Fuegos barista, named Corinna, pointed out.

“Oh my gosh,” she said. “I made this for you and you didn’t come back but here we are!”

“Now you know why I ordered it,” Kravitz responded. “And do you know what? I didn’t use a false name. I normally order my coffees with Simon Lazenby as the name.

Corinna then hilariously mispronounces Lazenby’s name: “Simon Laser Beer. Well Ted, it’s your lucky day.”

Kravitz then ends the brilliant conversation with: “Thank you very much. Yeah, it’s Simon Lazenby. Yeah, he’s a great presenter on British television. Anyway, thank you very much, cheers.”

