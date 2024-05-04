F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race, including start times and how to watch.
Friday's Sprint Qualifying saw McLaren's Lando Norris emerge as a surprise early contender, topping the timesheets in both Q1 and Q2.
However, come Q3, it was Max Verstappen who reigned supreme. The Red Bull driver secured pole position for the Sprint race, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.
Sergio Perez will line up third, but the biggest surprise of the day came from Daniel Ricciardo.
The Australian, who has had a difficult season with RB so far, defied expectations with an impressive showing, qualifying a remarkable fourth.
Rounding out the top five is Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, while both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell failed to progress beyond Q2, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the Sprint.
Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, May 4, 2024
The second Sprint of the season at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 4, at 12pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (ET): 12pm Saturday
United States (CT): 11am Saturday
United States (PT): 9am Saturday
UK time: 5pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 2am Sunday
South Africa: 6pm Saturday
How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
This season features six Sprints spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.
