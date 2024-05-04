Find out all the details for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race, including start times and how to watch.

Friday's Sprint Qualifying saw McLaren's Lando Norris emerge as a surprise early contender, topping the timesheets in both Q1 and Q2.

However, come Q3, it was Max Verstappen who reigned supreme. The Red Bull driver secured pole position for the Sprint race, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.

Sergio Perez will line up third, but the biggest surprise of the day came from Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian, who has had a difficult season with RB so far, defied expectations with an impressive showing, qualifying a remarkable fourth.

Rounding out the top five is Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari, while both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell failed to progress beyond Q2, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the Sprint.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race - Saturday, May 4, 2024

The second Sprint of the season at the Miami GP kicks off today, Saturday, May 4, at 12pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (ET): 12pm Saturday

United States (CT): 11am Saturday

United States (PT): 9am Saturday

UK time: 5pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 2am Sunday

South Africa: 6pm Saturday



How to watch Miami Grand Prix practice live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

How does the F1 Sprint work?

Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.

It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.

The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.

This season features six Sprints spread across China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

