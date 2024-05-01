Newey weighing up 'romantic' offer from F1 team after rejecting rival approach

Adrian Newey is set to snub any interest from Aston Martin - but could join rivals Ferrari - as he weighs up his next move in Formula 1 according to the BBC's Andrew Benson.

Rumours of the Red Bull design chief's decision to resign from his post emerged last week, with the 65-year-old believed to be displeased over the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

The Brit has been an invaluable member of the Red Bull team since 2006, and has helped deliver six Constructors' Championships during that time.

His reputation as the greatest F1 designer in the sport's history means he is in high demand, with Ferrari and Aston Martin already strongly linked with securing his services.

Benson, however believes the former Williams technical director has no interest in joining the latter.

"He has been made offers by Ferrari and Aston Martin", Benson revealed.

"I’m told by sources close to him that he is seriously considering Ferrari but is not interested in going to Aston Martin.

"But I would not rule out someone else coming in for him. Not every team could afford him.

"But McLaren and Mercedes certainly could - and going there would be less disruptive domestically to Newey, even if it would not have the same romantic draw as Ferrari.

"Newey is rightly regarded as the greatest F1 designer in history so, even if he is not full-time on F1 these days, he will have a huge impact on any team he joins, and losing cannot but hurt the one he leaves.

"You can see the effect his setting the concept of the latest generation of Red Bulls has had on them."

