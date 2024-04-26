F1 announce landmark partnership with US finance giant

The F1 Academy has been handed a major commercial boost after forming a new partnership with US finance giant American Express.

The female-only single-seater racing series officially launched at the beginning of the year, with the first race of the 2024 season taking place in Saudi Arabia in March.

However, in a press release issued on Friday, F1 Academy allayed any fears over the future of the series by announcing that American Express is now an 'Official Partner', and will remain so for the 2024 season.

The news will come as a big relief to fans of F1 Academy, after the series' precursor - the W-Series - folded in 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the obvious financial and commercial support that will come from American Express, the partnership will also facilitate several livery changes to the F1 Academy cars.

Indeed, British driver Jessica Edgar's #17 car is set to represent the brand, as will her custom race suit.

F1 Academy launched in 2024, with Round 2 set to take place in Miami next week.

Doriane Pin is widely tipped to become the inaugural F1 Academy champion.

Wolff: We're proud to welcome American Express

Susie Wolff, F1 Academy Managing Director, said of the landmark deal: “American Express is a worldwide leader in the payments space and a powerful advocate for small businesses and entrepreneurs globally, and we’re proud to welcome them to F1 Academy as an Official Partner.

"We’re thankful to American Express for embracing our vision and for showing their commitment to elevating women in sport and inspiring the next generation of female drivers.”

“We are thrilled to launch our global partnership with F1 Academy for the 2024 season,” added Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express.

“Powerfully backing communities is core to American Express' DNA. With this partnership, we hope to continue to foster equal opportunities for women, on and off the track, while spotlighting women-owned small businesses and their impact on their local communities."

As well as promoting the F1 Academy to a global audience, it is hoped the collaboration can help raise the series' profile in America ahead of an important week for motorsport in the US.

As F1 Academy state, a 'Celebration of Women with Drive' event will take place on May 1st in Miami, as the city hosts Round 2 of the 2024 season.

Over the course of the weekend, American Express-themed liveries will also showcase various small businesses in Florida, in celebration of their 'contributions to their communities'.

Tickets for the Celebration of Women with Drive event can be found here.

