Ferrari stars debut BOLD Miami-inspired race suits ahead of US arrival
Ferrari have teased the release of their new livery for the Miami Grand Prix, with a new look for their drivers.
The Maranello-based team revealed they would be ditching their iconic red livery for next month's Miami GP, and instead replacing it with a colour scheme featuring a prominent blue element.
Quite how prominent that will be is not known as of yet, but if the team's new race suits are anything to go by, it's likely to be an almost entire change of colour.
It's the second unprecedented change announced by the team this week, with a new sponsorship with technology company Hewlett-Packard resulting in a name change for the iconic and most successful team on the Formula 1 grid.
Ferrari unveil new colour change
In a post on their official X page, Ferrari have shown off the new look that will be sported by drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Miami International Autodrome next month.
Ferrari have become more known for their bold looks in recent seasons, with a yellow-based livery at the 2023 Italian GP, and a sleek white look for the inaugural Las Vegas GP.
However, this latest change to the iconic red design is likely to be much more complete, as confirmed by Leclerc and Sainz's gear for the race weekend.
We could get used to this 🤭💙— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 25, 2024
How are you rating our new #MiamiGP kit? pic.twitter.com/tZ4kdu9kiS
