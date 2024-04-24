Horner SLAMS Mercedes boss after Verstappen comments: 'Focus on the team'

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has floated three-time world champion Max Verstappen joining his team, and now Red Bull boss Christian Horner has had his say.

Mercedes will lose seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025, leaving a gaping hole in their team.

READ MORE: Verstappen plays down Red Bull team divisions with 'peace' claim

It is one they would like to fill with Verstappen, who has been irrepressible for Red Bull in recent seasons, winning each of the last three world titles.

Wolff had previously suggested that Verstappen might make the move amid the ongoing controversy sexual harassment allegations against Horner.

"For simple minds, [performance] might be the only reason you stay in a car," he said. "But maybe there is more depth to some people that considers other factors, too, and Max has more depth…"

But Verstappen was firmly in place for the Chinese Grand Prix - first place in fact - as he finished nearly 14 seconds clear of McLaren's Lando Norris, with RBR teammate Sergio Perez in third.

Wolff wants Verstappen to replace Hamilton

Horner has Verstappen until at least 2018

Horner: 'why would you leave?'

Mercedes pair Hamilton and George Russel could only finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and Horner was scathing of Wolff's comments after the race.

"Why would you want to leave this team?" he asked rehetorically. "Mercedes are third team behind their customers [McLaren and Aston Martin]. His time would be better spent perhaps focusing on the team rather than the driver market.

"I can assure you that there is no ambiguity about where Max Verstappen will be next year."

Verstappen is under contract with RBR until 2028, and reaffirmed his commitment to their cause in Shaghai last Thursday.

"I signed a long-term deal with the team. The only thing I said from the beginning is we want to have a peaceful environment," he said.

"Lately we have been talking about the car. I am happy about that. I am happy with the team and there has never been a reason to leave."

READ MORE: Mercedes boss hints at CRUCIAL W15 upgrade in Miami

Related