Mercedes boss hints at CRUCIAL W15 upgrade in Miami

Team boss Toto Wolff has revealed plans to introduce Mercedes upgrades for the Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes have had a disappointing start to 2024, failing to match the pace of their nearest rivals McLaren and Ferrari.

Their woes were further encapsulated by their performance at the Chinese Grand Prix, when Lewis Hamilton failed to make it out of Q1.

The British driver struggled to make his way up from P18 and into the points, stuck behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon for most of the race before the safety car was deployed.

Lewis Hamilton started the Chinese GP towards the back of the grid
Lewis Hamilton finished the Chinese GP in 9th

Wolff looks ahead to Miami

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished ninth and sixth respectively, now 44 points behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

Toto Wolff was equally as downbeat as Hamilton about their performance over the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 Wolff revealed the team lacked pace, and instead looked ahead to Miami where the team will bring updates.

"I think considering where we put the cars altogether, drivers and team, was not a good position for today. Not good enough overall,” he said.

"Lacking pace. We have got to dig deep. We have got something coming for Miami that looks like a good step, let's see where that brings us out.

Toto Wolff discusses Miami upgrades

"It's not an OK car. We can see what the mistakes are on the car. We wanted to go a bit more aggressive to see if it was something so different we needed to do on that car and you can see Lewis today took it on him, that was maybe a step too far."

"The race car was not fast. You hear him saying the car doesn't turn and this is what we can see in the data. it wasn't the right thing to do."

When asked how much the upgrade in Miami will be worth, Wolff gave a blunt answer:

"Let's see. Hopefully a bit."

