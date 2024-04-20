F1 Chinese Grand Prix Today: Race start time & ESPN coverage
F1 Chinese Grand Prix Today: Race start time & ESPN coverage
Find out all the details for the Chinese Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.
It's been a chaotic weekend so far at the first Chinese GP since 2019 - but all eyes are now firmly set on the main event: Sunday's race.
Max Verstappen, in a dominant display, secured the fastest time in Saturday's qualifying, gifting Red Bull their 100th pole position in Formula 1. The cherry on top for the Milton Keynes outfit came with Sergio Perez crossing the line just behind the Dutchman, securing a commanding Red Bull front row lockout.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso proved his class yet again, replicating his sprint qualifying result and grabbing the third position. McLaren also showed strong pace, with Lando Norris and young gun Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five.
READ MORE: F1 Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Hamilton embarrassed as Verstappen dominates
When does F1 race start today?
The race in China kicks off on Sunday, April 21, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (China): 3pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 3am Sunday
United States (CDT): 2am Sunday
United States (PDT): 12am Sunday
UK time: 8am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9am Sunday
Australia (Melbourne): 5pm Sunday
South Africa: 9am Sunday
How to watch F1 race live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 retirement plans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton lifts the lid on Mercedes winter break errors with 'hindsight' remark
- 56 minutes ago
Returning F1 constructor declare their BOLD 2026 title ambitions
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Chinese Grand Prix Today: Race start time & ESPN coverage
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes boss 'annoyed' at team despite Hamilton brilliance
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo issued ultimatum as Red Bull bosses pile on the pressure
- 3 uur geleden
Cryptic Taylor Swift lyric from new album sparks fresh Alonso links
- Today 17:00