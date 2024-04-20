F1 Chinese Grand Prix Today: Race start time & ESPN coverage

Find out all the details for the Chinese Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.

It's been a chaotic weekend so far at the first Chinese GP since 2019 - but all eyes are now firmly set on the main event: Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen, in a dominant display, secured the fastest time in Saturday's qualifying, gifting Red Bull their 100th pole position in Formula 1. The cherry on top for the Milton Keynes outfit came with Sergio Perez crossing the line just behind the Dutchman, securing a commanding Red Bull front row lockout.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso proved his class yet again, replicating his sprint qualifying result and grabbing the third position. McLaren also showed strong pace, with Lando Norris and young gun Oscar Piastri rounding out the top five.

When does F1 race start today?

The race in China kicks off on Sunday, April 21, at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (China): 3pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 3am Sunday

United States (CDT): 2am Sunday

United States (PDT): 12am Sunday

UK time: 8am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9am Sunday

Australia (Melbourne): 5pm Sunday

South Africa: 9am Sunday



How to watch F1 race live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

