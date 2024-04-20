F1 Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Hamilton embarrassed as Verstappen dominates

Max Verstappen took pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, and will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Sergio Perez after a dominant qualifying performance.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in the first part of the session, just hours after finishing second in the event's sprint race.

The second portion of qualifying took a dramatic turn too, getting red flagged when Carlos Sainz lost the rear end of his Ferrari coming through the final corner, connecting hard with the wall on the inside.

The Spaniard limped back around to the pits under the red flag, where his mechanics replaced the nose of his car and gave it a once-over before sending him back out to romp his way into Q3.

Most teams took the chance to tweak their setups between the morning's sprint race and the start of qualifying, making Q1 a little bit of a setup run for some of the quicker teams.

There was a small warning of rain at some point in the session but, unlike in Friday's running, the track stayed bone dry to give a representative grid for Sunday's feature race.

F1 Qualifying Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2024

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:33.660sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.322sec

3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.488sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.505sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.613sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.629sec

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.637sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.773sec

9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.944sec

10. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber] - +1.005sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

12. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

13. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] 19. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

