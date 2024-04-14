close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

Nicolas Hamilton - brother of Formula 1 legend Lewis - has spoken out after an online backlash following his appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Thursday.

The younger Hamilton brother, who shares a father with the seven-time F1 champion, suffers from cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from competing in the British Touring Car Championship.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

He does so in a modified car, and was a guest on the show on Thursday when he lifted the lid on his experiences as a disabled person, outlining his difficulties in personal and professional spheres as he was growing up.

Hamilton likes to characterise himself as a champion of the disabled cause, but his interview was met with a severe backlash on social media, with one fellow cerebral palsy sufferer describing it as "pity porn".

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Hamilton, who has previously been open about discussing the pros and cons of having such a famous and successful - and indeed able-bodied - older brother, was surprised by the backlash, however, and took to Instagram to address it on Friday.

Hamilton: 'my life was bleak'

Hamilton, who drives for Team HARD, will get his seventh season of BTTC underway at Brands Hatch on 27 April.

Brother Lewis, who will join Ferrari in 2025, has the Chinese Grand Prix next up, six days earlier.

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Nicolas Hamilton
Bizarre Hamilton decision explained by Mercedes
Latest F1 News

Bizarre Hamilton decision explained by Mercedes

  • Today 15:00
Hamilton loses out to long-time rival in 'power rankings' blow
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton loses out to long-time rival in 'power rankings' blow

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 winner questions Ferrari's HUGE off-season choice

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Sainz warned NO big seats may be available in 2025

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief makes big admission on Ricciardo pressure

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Bizarre Hamilton decision explained by Mercedes

  • Today 15:00
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Red Bull Academy sensation who's surpassing Verstappen in the juniors

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x