Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

Nicolas Hamilton - brother of Formula 1 legend Lewis - has spoken out after an online backlash following his appearance on British talk show Loose Women on Thursday.

The younger Hamilton brother, who shares a father with the seven-time F1 champion, suffers from cerebral palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from competing in the British Touring Car Championship.

He does so in a modified car, and was a guest on the show on Thursday when he lifted the lid on his experiences as a disabled person, outlining his difficulties in personal and professional spheres as he was growing up.

Hamilton likes to characterise himself as a champion of the disabled cause, but his interview was met with a severe backlash on social media, with one fellow cerebral palsy sufferer describing it as "pity porn".

I’m not lazy because I have cerebral palsy and use a wheelchair. Nicolas Hamilton pushing this narrative on a prime time tv show like @loosewomen is incredibly harmful.



There are very few disabled people that have a platform. It’s a shame he’s using his to create pity porn — Faith Martin 🪩 (@faithcathmary) April 12, 2024

Really difficult to hear Nicolas Hamilton describe life as a wheelchair user as “bleak” and that he “wanted a girlfriend” insinuating disabled people don’t have partners.



Wheelchair using isn’t right for everyone but it certainly is not bleak. — Michaela Hollywood MBE (@KylaHollywood) April 11, 2024

Hamilton, who has previously been open about discussing the pros and cons of having such a famous and successful - and indeed able-bodied - older brother, was surprised by the backlash, however, and took to Instagram to address it on Friday.

Hamilton: 'my life was bleak'

Hamilton, who drives for Team HARD, will get his seventh season of BTTC underway at Brands Hatch on 27 April.

Brother Lewis, who will join Ferrari in 2025, has the Chinese Grand Prix next up, six days earlier.

