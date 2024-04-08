F1 legend calls out Russell for 'risky' Japanese GP move

A former F1 world champion has described George Russell as desperate after an ‘aggressive’ move during the Japanese GP.

The British driver attempted an overtake on Oscar Piastri during the closing laps of the race, forcing the Australian off the track to avoid a collision.

No further action was taken as, according to the FIA, “Car 63 [Russell] was entitled to “racing room” on Turn 16.”

It adds that “the driver of Car 63 left sufficient room on the exit of Turn 16 for Car 81 [Piastri] to take the turn remaining on track."

Damon Hill calls Russell move ‘desperate’

Despite the stewards decision, some believe Russell’s move was too “aggressive” including F1 world champion Damon Hill.

“I thought that was a little bit of an aggressive move actually,” Hill told Sky Sports F1.

“Quite a risky one, required Oscar to take evasive action. So a bit desperate from George.”

Russell was also at the centre of controversy at the Australian GP, claiming a Fernando Alonso “brake-test” caused him to DNF on the final lap of the race.

Speaking after the race Russell described the move as a ‘racing incident’.

"It was an exciting race towards the end. It's always nice to be attacking rather than defending, and it was good, hard racing. There was some contact with Oscar, which was a racing incident, but I was glad to get the position in the end,” he said.

"We moved forward today and that was positive. The plan to start on the hard tyre after the red flag was to give us the flexibility to attempt either a one-stop or a two-stop.

"It was good to have this freedom and, ultimately, we ended up on the two-stop strategy as the one stop wasn't working. We had a challenging opening stint but after that first stop, our pace looked competitive to those ahead.”

