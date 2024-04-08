F1 star has 'NO INTEREST' in driving beyond 2024

A Formula 1 driver has been tipped to move into a management role following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Lance Stroll is currently competing in his eighth F1 season, and has raced for Williams, Racing Point and Aston Martin.

Stroll has often been criticised for his position within the sport, with Fernando Alonso consistently outperforming him, because his father - billionaire Lawrence Stroll - owns his current team.

The Canadian's current contract with the Aston Martin team is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is one of 14 drivers who may be looking elsewhere due to expiring contracts.

While Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari ahead of 2025 has sent the driver market into chaos, it's been reported that Stroll may seek to avoid that altogether.

Aston Martin pushing for performance

SPORT1 have said that the 25-year-old has come to the end of his tether in racing, and is seeking to go into the management side of the Aston Martin setup, alongside his father.

The Silverstone-based outfit may be looking to partner Alonso with a bigger name from 2025 - if the Spaniard stays with the team - in the hope that they push towards race victories and maybe even a world championship challenge in the future.

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen have been linked with stunning moves to Aston Martin, while Sebastian Vettel's failure to rule out a return to F1 could see him teaming up with his old team once again.

Unless Alonso moves on to pastures new or decides to retire, that would leave Stroll without a seat in the sport, and potentially forced into a spell on the sidelines learning from father Lawrence.

