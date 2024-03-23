F1 star reveals end of important relationship

Lance Stroll has confirmed that one of his key allies will be moving to a new role within the Aston Martin team.

The Canadian’s race engineer since 2021, Ben Mitchell, will move on from that position after one last hurrah at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

From the Japanese Grand Prix onwards, Mitchell will be Aston Martin’s new head of performance optimisation.

Andrew Vizard, the team’s current senior performance engineer, will be taking Mitchell’s place, having previously worked as a race engineer at Williams.

Lance Stroll's race engineer has been promoted

Andrew Vizard will take Ben Mitchell's place from Japan onwards

Stroll to have new race engineer from Japan

Vizard has had experience in the role before, having worked with Stroll during FP1 in Saudi Arabia, and speaking with the media in Australia, the Aston Martin driver believes he will have a smooth transition into his new role.

"I don't think it's so difficult, Andrew's been preparing for a while, been coming to races and spending time at the factory," he said.

"I think it should be pretty smooth. But very nice times with Ben for the last few years, it's been enjoyable."

The Canadian is yet to score a point in 2024

Stroll also expressed his love for Australia, with his sister being married to snowboarder Scott James.

"It wasn't a few years ago, but I guess now you can say that it does feel like I have some family over here," he added.

"And I do love coming here. I love the sun shining and good energy in Australia - aside from the jetlag, the flight time and all that stuff."

