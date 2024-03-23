F1 star reveals end of important relationship
F1 star reveals end of important relationship
Lance Stroll has confirmed that one of his key allies will be moving to a new role within the Aston Martin team.
The Canadian’s race engineer since 2021, Ben Mitchell, will move on from that position after one last hurrah at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA offer update on Horner Red Bull accuser complaint reports
From the Japanese Grand Prix onwards, Mitchell will be Aston Martin’s new head of performance optimisation.
Andrew Vizard, the team’s current senior performance engineer, will be taking Mitchell’s place, having previously worked as a race engineer at Williams.
Stroll to have new race engineer from Japan
Vizard has had experience in the role before, having worked with Stroll during FP1 in Saudi Arabia, and speaking with the media in Australia, the Aston Martin driver believes he will have a smooth transition into his new role.
"I don't think it's so difficult, Andrew's been preparing for a while, been coming to races and spending time at the factory," he said.
"I think it should be pretty smooth. But very nice times with Ben for the last few years, it's been enjoyable."
READ MORE: F1 star set to be SHIELDED from media in Australia
Stroll also expressed his love for Australia, with his sister being married to snowboarder Scott James.
"It wasn't a few years ago, but I guess now you can say that it does feel like I have some family over here," he added.
"And I do love coming here. I love the sun shining and good energy in Australia - aside from the jetlag, the flight time and all that stuff."
READ MORE: Mercedes admit FUNDAMENTAL flaw in 2024 design
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star reveals end of important relationship
- 54 minutes ago
F1 team principal reveals reason for BRUTAL Australian GP choice
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and ESPN coverage
- 2 uur geleden
Marko hits out at Red Bull drivers over pace concerns
- 3 uur geleden
Horner angling for LARGER role at Red Bull
- Yesterday 21:00
Red Bull hold 'peace talks' as Horner saga rumbles on
- Yesterday 20:00