Verstappen criticises F1 Academy progress: 'There's no next step'

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen has expressed his opinion on the all-female racing series the F1 Academy.

The F1 Academy was created in 2023 to give female racing drivers’ the opportunity to develop their skills and gain experience in single seaters.

As of 2024 the series will support F1 at racetracks across the world, with French driver Doriane Pin raking the first race win in Saudi Arabia.

The series is headed by former Williams development driver Susie Wolff, aiming to help women progress in motorsport and produce the next female F1 star.

Doriane Pin Saudi Arabia 2024
Susie Wolff Managing Director of F1 Academy

Verstappen discusses women in motorsport

The F1 Academy has received support from drivers’ such as Lewis Hamilton, who joined Mercedes employees to watch their driver Pin celebrate her victory in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen has also discussed the F1 Academy and the difficulties that face women in motorsport in an interview with De Limburger.

“There are girls, but much fewer than boys. For example, our team now only has boys riding,” he said.

“But if there is a fast girl among us, then of course we want her too. That's just how it is in the real world, isn't it?

“Team bosses don't look at whether someone is a boy or a girl. It's about how fast they are.

“It is good that Formula 1 now pays extra attention to women in motorsport with the F1 Academy, although I have doubts about how they approach it.

“The cars they drive are way too slow. If you ever want to get them into Formula 1, it really has to go to a higher level.

Red Bull backed F1 Academy drivers Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi

“It's nice and nice that girls are now sponsored by Formula 1 teams, but what do we actually help them with?

“There is no next step for them now. For example, the gap to a Formula 4 car is already too big.”

