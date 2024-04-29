Schumacher reveals path for Mercedes could POACH Verstappen

Max Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is hanging in the balance – and Ralf Schumacher believes there is a way Mercedes can lure him to the Brackley squad.

The current saga surrounding Christian Horner continues to dominate the off the track issues and is showing no signs of slowing down as F1 heads to Miami.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company.

His accuser has since being suspended on full pay and has appealed the decision, with fresh evidence due to be investigated soon.

The Christian Horner saga is hanging over Red Bull

Max Verstappen's future with the team is in doubt

Schumacher: Mercedes is Verstappen's best alternative

The situation has left several key figures’ futures at the team uncertain, with reports on Thursday announcing that legendary chief designer Adrian Newey is set to leave the team due to the power struggle caused by the matter.

Verstappen and chief advisor Helmut Marko have also been rumoured with moves away from the team, with Mercedes eyeing the three-time world champion for their vacant seat for 2025 to replace Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking with SportBILD, former F1 driver Schumacher believes that the power struggle at Red Bull could leave Verstappen moving away from the Milton Keynes-based team, labelling Mercedes as ‘the best possible alternative.’

Asked whether Verstappen moving to Mercedes is realistic, he responded: “That depends on how the power struggle at Red Bull develops. But Mercedes is still an attractive and the best possible alternative.

“Especially since Toto Wolff can attract not only a princely salary, but also lucrative contracts for the time after his career. For example in the form of a brand ambassador. But the sporting perspective will be even more important for Verstappen.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull star set to announce SHOCK exit

Ralf Schumacher believes the power struggle could lure Verstappen away

“Mercedes' engine helps here. The new regulations will come into force in 2026. 50 percent of the drive unit will be electric. The Mercedes engine is highly anticipated - there are big question marks at Red Bull. Especially with the electrical part.”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but it was revealed that there is a clause in that deal that allows him to leave the team if Marko is relieved of his duties.

Asked whether he would advise the Dutchman to leave Red Bull, Schumacher replied: “The rift and ongoing power struggle would definitely make me think about it if I were him.

“Especially since he definitely wants to prove that he is world champion not just because of the best car, but because he is the best driver. The idea of getting a team like Mercedes back on track appeals to him. And he can do it.

"Max has an incredible feel for a car. He can get two or three tenths more than any other driver.”

READ MORE: Newey's wife drops HUGE F1 move hint after 'scoping out' next house

Related