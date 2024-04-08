Hamilton WALKS AWAY from interview after Ferrari question

Lewis Hamilton’s frustrations have risen to the surface after a difficult Japanese GP.

The British driver was positive regarding Mercedes’ chances at the start of the weekend, ‘excited’ about the progress the car had made after qualifying.

READ MORE: F1 race winner identifies CRUCIAL skill that makes Verstappen 'better' than Schumacher

However, their form unravelled during the GP, with Hamilton allowing his faster team-mate George Russell to pass him on lap 14.

Hamilton, who finished P9, blamed the ‘terrible’ hard tyres, suggesting he was on the wrong strategy.

Lewis Hamilton Japanese GP 2024

Lewis Hamilton Japanese GP 2024

Hamilton’s frustrations surface again

Hamilton’s frustrations surfaced when he stormed out of an interview after only two questions from a reporter.

According to the Mirror he was asked how his race went, to which he replied: "It was okay.”

The reporter then asked: "Are you a little bit jealous of the Ferraris at the moment? Because they are faster?"

“Do you have any better questions?" Hamilton replied proceeding to walk away from the interview

The champion also discussed his issues in the race with Sky Sports F1.

"I think I picked up a bit of damage at the beginning with Charles, he came around the outside," he said.

"I had huge understeer for the first stint. I couldn't turn the car through any of the corners. That's why I let George by."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Japan 2024

“I don't know what the different strategy would have been, whether it was staying on the medium to start with but we still had two really terrible hard tyres to run through, so a real challenge today."

"The hard tyre was pretty bad," Hamilton added. "The medium tyre was much better, so yeah, in hindsight it looks like we should have had two medium tyres. But in general, the car was pretty bad."

READ MORE: Ecclestone's wife publicly backs under pressure FIA president

Related