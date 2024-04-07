F1 race winner identifies CRUCIAL skill that makes Verstappen 'better' than Schumacher

Deciding the greatest driver of all time will always be hotly debated between F1 fans.

However, Johnny Herbert has revealed who he thinks is the better driver between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher achieved seven world titles and 91 wins in his career, compared to Verstappen’s 56 wins and three world titles.

The Dutch driver currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and at 26 years of age he has time to eclipse the records held by Schumacher.

Herbert decides between Verstappen vs Schumacher

Verstappen’s dominance over the past couple of seasons has seen him emulate the greats such as Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver has also set impressive records of his own including the most single-season wins, and largest championship winning margin in a season.

Discussing the two champions, Johnny Herbert revealed that he thought Verstappen was the better of the two drivers.

”Yes, Verstappen is better than Schumacher. It is about human development and evolution. When Michael was around simulators, they were there to be used, but Michael always felt a bit nauseous when he got on it,” he said according to Inclave Casino.

“Max lives on a Red Bull simulator. He races on a simulator all the time. It is a sixth or seventh sense that these modern drivers have now. That is why you have constant evolution.

“It is how you use the tools when you get into the cockpit. Michael wasn’t able at the period to take simulator data into the cockpit. Max does.”

