Hamilton hints at Mercedes resurgence after 'best session' comment

Lewis Hamilton has started off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on a much more positive note, following a poor start to the season.

The seven-time world champion currently sits 10th in the drivers' championship following two poor results in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen leads the way as F1 rivals show MAJOR improvement

There has been some suggestion that his head may already be at Ferrari, whom he will join at the end of this season, with team-mate George Russell largely outperforming the 39-year-old so far in 2024.

Mercedes headed into the Japanese GP weekend desperate for some good signs from their troublesome W15 car, as they hope to try and challenge Ferrari and McLaren for podium finishes.

READ MORE: Depths of Hamilton's WORST EVER season start revealed

Lewis Hamilton has had a poor start to 2024

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton looking for better results

Now, Hamilton has praised his team for finding a 'sweeter spot' during practice at the Suzuka Circuit, following a more positive day.

The British pair managed fourth and fifth respectively in a dry FP1, before a rain-hit FP2 session saw Hamilton put in the second-best time of the session.

"It was a great session, the best session we've had this year and the best the car has felt this year so far," Hamilton told Sky Sports, talking about FP1.

"It felt really positive. Exciting. It's a circuit that every driver loves to drive. In the last couple of years, we've had a really difficult car and balance to drive here.

"Given the difficult last few races we've had, great work has been done in this past week and we have seemed to hit the ground in a bit more of a sweeter spot. I haven't made any changes since."

READ MORE: F1 boss admits Hamilton situation NOT like Schumacher move

Related