F1 boss admits Hamilton situation NOT like Schumacher move

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been speaking about the two most successful drivers in the history of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher both have claimed seven world championship titles across their illustrious careers, with Hamilton still looking to add to that as a 39-year-old veteran of the F1 paddock.

Although level on the amount of championships, Hamilton has the record for the most podiums, pole positions and race victories in F1 history, although he hasn't been able to add to his 103 grand prix wins since 2021.

Hamilton will head to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season in a last-ditch attempt to try and claim an unprecedented eighth title with the team who helped Schumacher win five consecutive championships between 2000-2004.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Michael Schumacher won five world championship titles with Ferrari

Hamilton looking to replicate Schumacher

Hamilton's shock move to Maranello represents one of the most successful drivers of all time driving for the most iconic and successful team on the grid.

Schumacher managed to win 72 races in the red of Ferrari in a period of dominance only replicated by Hamilton with his Mercedes team (although Max Verstappen and Red Bull are threatening to break all records).

Domenicali believes it's going to be difficult for Hamilton to replicate Schumacher's Ferrari successes.

Asked by Quotidiano whether or not Hamilton could become Ferrari’s next Schumacher, Domenicali said: “Yes, but for sure there is a difference and I am not referring to age, although Michael on his arrival in Italy was much younger.

“Schumi was the absolute dominus, Irvine was avowedly a number two. Lewis will have to play with someone like [Charles] Leclerc, who will never accept wingman duties.”

“I think Fred is perfectly capable of handling a situation that he first helped determine.

"I am present at all the races,” he continued. “Hamilton has lost none of the talent and is still hungry for success.”

“Some people think there is no need for the seven-time world champion, I know the reasoning. But it’s wrong reasoning. Carlos is an [excellent driver] and, not surprisingly, he is the market man of the moment. He will find an arrangement that matches his qualities. But, with Hamilton, Ferrari has made a great operation, not only on a marketing level.

"It’s a strategic choice, that’s it.”

