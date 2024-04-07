F1 Today: Start time for the Japanese GP and how you can watch on ESPN
F1 Today: Start time for the Japanese GP and how you can watch on ESPN
Find out all the details for the Japanese Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.
The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the iconic Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Max Verstappen, hungry to reclaim his dominance after a disappointing retirement in Australia, laid down a blistering time of 1:28.197 to secure pole position.
READ MORE: Which F1 stars are approaching a ban this season? - F1 penalty points explained
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was hot on his heels, putting in a strong showing to finish just over a tenth of a second behind.
McLaren's Lando Norris was the nearest challenger to the Milton Keynes squad, grabbing third place on the grid.
Starting in fourth place will be Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin rounding out the top five.
Japanese Grand Prix - Sunday, April 7, 2024
Local time (Japan): 2pm Sunday
UK time (GMT): 6am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday
United States (EDT): 1am Sunday
United States (CDT): 12pm Sunday
United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 3pm Sunday
South Africa: 7am Sunday
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Former F1 star claims Ricciardo has BLOWN his 'last chance'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Today: Start time for the Japanese GP and how you can watch on ESPN
- 24 minutes ago
Starting grid for the 2024 Japanese GP as Red Bull secure front row lockout
- 1 uur geleden
George Russell under investigation after Suzuka qualifying incident
- 2 uur geleden
Rival F1 boss WARNS Red Bull they're closing gap
- 3 uur geleden
Russell explains why Mercedes are still a 'long way off' the pace in Japan
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton critical of new rule which 'doesn't make sense'
- Yesterday 22:00