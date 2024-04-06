F1 legend issues BRUTAL assessment of Leclerc's season - 'It's not a good look'
Former F1 champion threw shade at Charles Leclerc's performance with Ferrari.
Leclerc arrived at the 2024 season with high hopes, having secured a long-term contract with the Scuderia. However, the Monegasque driver's campaign has been overshadowed by his team-mate Carlos Sainz, although Leclerc currently sits in second place in the drivers standings with 47 points - seven points ahead of the Spaniard.
Leclerc managed podium finishes in Jeddah and Melbourne but hasn't claimed a victory since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.
Sainz, on the other hand, has put on a strong showing so far this season, starting with a podium in Bahrain and going on to take a sensational victory in Australia, leading Ferrari to a dominant 1-2 finish just weeks after undergoing surgery.
While the Italian team extended Leclerc's contract earlier this year, they made the surprising decision to replace Sainz with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season, leaving the Spaniard's future in F1 uncertain.
Hill: 'Not a good look'
World champion Damon Hill has weighed in on the situation at Ferrari following the qualifying session in Japan, where Sainz secured a strong P4 while Leclerc languished in P8.
"I think we ought to categorise that session into impressed and depressed," he said.
"Basically, there's people who impressed a lot and their team-mate perhaps hasn't done such a great job.
"And you can only say that the reason Charles is unhappy is because he's been beaten by a guy on top form, who is leaving the team and it's not a good look."

