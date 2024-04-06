close global

Touching Bianchi tribute set to be displayed by Leclerc at Japanese GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed a tribute to a 'special person' in his life, the late Formula 1 driver Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi tragically lost his life aged just 25, following a collision with a recovery vehicle at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, the circuit at which F1 returns to this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Japanese Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen leads the way as F1 rivals show MAJOR improvement

Although that particular race was held in October, this year's event marks 10 years since Bianchi's accident, with the Frenchman passing away nine months later in July 2015.

25-year-old Bianchi was driving for the Marussia F1 team at the time of his accident, and had been widely touted for a future seat with Ferrari, the team with whom Leclerc is now a driver.

Charles Leclerc hopes to be on the top step this weekend
F1 heads back to Japan this weekend

Leclerc unveils new helmet

Leclerc and Bianchi were known to share a great relationship, with the latter being the Monegasque driver's godfather.

Now, ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP, Leclerc has revealed a special helmet design to honour Bianchi's life.

The helmet features the late driver's racing number, 17, and copies the design of the helmet that Bianchi used to don during his racing days in F1.

Leclerc later took to Instagram to share photos of the pair during the 26-year-old's karting days, and revealed quite what the Frenchman meant to him growing up.

"A special helmet in memory of a very special person for me. ❤️

"10 years this year since we have lost Jules here in Japan. So many memories together that I’ll never ever forget. I miss you and I’ll do everything to bring that helmet on the top step of the podium on Sunday. 🤍"

READ MORE: McLaren reveal debut for rising star driver

Charles Leclerc Japanese Grand Prix
