F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

Charles Leclerc has hinted at a much earlier F1 retirement than other drivers on the grid.

The Ferrari driver has five race wins and 23 pole positions in Formula 1, but is yet to obtain his first world title.

Leclerc came closest to fighting for a title in 2022, however repeated strategic errors from Ferrari meant the Monegasque driver was out of contention by the summer break.

Furthermore, Leclerc has been outperformed by teammate Carlos Sainz so far this season, the Spanish driver winning in Australia and claiming a podium in every race he started.

Leclerc reveals when he plans to retire

Fernando Alonso has recently extended his contract with Aston Martin until 2026, meaning he will race in F1 until he is 45.

Drivers such as Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Leclerc next year at Ferrari, have demonstrated the longevity some F1 drivers can achieve.

Leclerc discussed Alonso’s contract extension with Tuttosport, and how the increasing age of F1 drivers leaves little space for younger drivers to advance into the sport.

“Fernando is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he deserves his place in Formula One," he said "

"But there are also many young people who deserve a place and It's not easy to find a balance."

Charles Leclerc believes there are younger drivers who deserve a spot on the grid

The Ferrari driver also opened up on his plans to retire, which he suggests could be earlier than others on the grid.

“However, I don't see myself in Formula 1 at 43, as much as I would like to, I want to try other categories, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

