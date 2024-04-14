close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

Charles Leclerc has hinted at a much earlier F1 retirement than other drivers on the grid.

The Ferrari driver has five race wins and 23 pole positions in Formula 1, but is yet to obtain his first world title.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

Leclerc came closest to fighting for a title in 2022, however repeated strategic errors from Ferrari meant the Monegasque driver was out of contention by the summer break.

Furthermore, Leclerc has been outperformed by teammate Carlos Sainz so far this season, the Spanish driver winning in Australia and claiming a podium in every race he started.

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Charles Leclerc wins at the Italian GP in 2019
Charles Leclerc was beaten by teammate Carlos Sainz in Japan

Leclerc reveals when he plans to retire

Fernando Alonso has recently extended his contract with Aston Martin until 2026, meaning he will race in F1 until he is 45.

Drivers such as Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who will partner Leclerc next year at Ferrari, have demonstrated the longevity some F1 drivers can achieve.

Leclerc discussed Alonso’s contract extension with Tuttosport, and how the increasing age of F1 drivers leaves little space for younger drivers to advance into the sport.

“Fernando is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, he deserves his place in Formula One," he said "

"But there are also many young people who deserve a place and It's not easy to find a balance."

Charles Leclerc believes there are younger drivers who deserve a spot on the grid

The Ferrari driver also opened up on his plans to retire, which he suggests could be earlier than others on the grid.

“However, I don't see myself in Formula 1 at 43, as much as I would like to, I want to try other categories, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Related

Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
Touching Bianchi tribute set to be displayed by Leclerc at Japanese GP
F1 Social

Touching Bianchi tribute set to be displayed by Leclerc at Japanese GP

  • April 6, 2024 02:00
Vettel reveals potential PROBLEM with Hamilton Ferrari switch
Latest F1 News

Vettel reveals potential PROBLEM with Hamilton Ferrari switch

  • April 4, 2024 22:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 star hints at SHOCK early retirement despite prime seat

  • 44 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso takes cheeky Hamilton jab after signing HISTORIC contract

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 CEO in offensive and outlandish World War II comparison to Red Bull

  • 2 uur geleden

F1 legend insists he destroyed 'unreal' Schumacher mentally

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 winner questions Ferrari's HUGE off-season choice

  • Today 19:00
F1 News & Gossip

Nicolas Hamilton reacts to BACKLASH over 'pity porn' interview

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x